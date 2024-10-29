Ruby Khan signs three-point deal with govt.



Kathmandu: Rubi Khan, who had been agitating since August 9 protesting Nimala Kurmi’s abduction and murder, signed a three-point agreement with the representatives of the Home Ministry.

Ministry’s Under Secretary Dil Kumar Tamang and agitating Khan signed the agreement this evening.

With the agreement, the agitating side has postponed all its protest programmes with immediate effect.

As agreed, the Nepal Police Headquarters will write to the District Police Office, Banke, to ascertain the issue of abduction, captivity and murder of Nirmala Kurmi concerning the petition filed in the past. Likewise, the Nepal Police Headquarters will immediately send the officials on deputation for investigation purposes.

Likewise, the Nepal Police Headquarters and District Administration Office will be written to ensure the security of the agitating side and their families.

Source: National News Agency Nepal