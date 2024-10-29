10 injured in Kharipati bus accident



Ten people were injured in a bus accident today at Kharipati in Chagunaryan municipality, Bhaktapur. The passenger bus (Pradesh-3-01-006 Kha 0312) collided with an electric pole near the Municipality Office, reportedly due to overspeeding.

Pradeep Khatri, Chief of the District Traffic Police Range, confirmed the accident. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at Bhaktapur Hospital and are not in life-threatening condition.

Eyewitness Gokarna Puri reported that two passengers in the front seats sustained severe injuries.

The accident also caused the electric pole to break, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal