Three types of dengue viruses active in Nepal



Kathmandu: The Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Control Division has confirmed that three types of dengue viruses — serotype-1, serotype-2 and serotype-3 — are active in Nepal.

Chief of the Division’s Vector Borne Disease Control Section Dr Gokarna Prasad Dahal confirmed that DV-1, -2, and -3 were reported in the country.

“In the past, serotype-1, serotype-2, serotype-3 and serotype-4 were active. Based on the study of genes of the virus, three types of them were found to be active now,” Dr Dahal said.

He shared that the risk of dengue fever continues till the month of Kartik (mid-November) as the mosquitoes remain active up to that period.

After that, the dengue-transmitting mosquitoes will vanish gradually as the temperate dips.

So far, all districts except Humla have reported dengue and the cases exceeded 27,000 with 11 deaths this year.

Kaski district has the highest number of dengue cases with 7,080 and the number of dengue patients is 5,748 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The government has l

aunched a campaign of “Larva Search and Destroy” on every Friday to prevent the spread of dengue.

The mosquito-borne disease is transmitted by Aedes-aegypti and Aedes alobopictus mosquitoes. The mosquitoes of the species are active in the morning and evening time and breed in the pooled water. It is said that the white blood cell count goes down in the critical cases of dengue.

The mosque-transmitted disease which was mostly found in Terai-Madhes in the past has now spread across the country including even in the mountainous areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal