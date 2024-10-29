PM Oli vows to resist unlawful activities



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to discouraging anarchy. He stated that there are ongoing attempts to promote disorder and communal disharmony, adding that such activities will be thwarted.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Armed Police Force (APF) inspectors at the National APF Training Academy, Matatritha today, the Prime Minister expressed the government’s commitment to resisting unlawful activities.

He congratulated the graduates and promised to amend existing laws to improve facilities for APF personnel and enhance their performance.

The Prime Minister commended the APF’s role in strengthening border security and emphasized the need to expand the organization’s capacity.

Among those present at the ceremony were Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chair of the Public Service Commission Madhav Prasad Regmi, Chief Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal, Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, Home Secretary Go

karnamani Duwadi, Inspector General of Nepal Police Basanta Bahadur Kunwar, and APF Inspector General Raju Aryal.

A total of 45 individuals graduated as APF inspectors during the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal