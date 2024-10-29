Development and environmental protection together, says Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Prithvisubba Gurung has said that the work of development and environmental protection should be carried together.

In a meeting with the newly elected working committee of Nepal Forum of Environment Journalists (NEFEJ) at the ministry today, he mentioned that the welfare of the majority of the people should be considered along with environmental protection while carrying out the development construction works.

Also spokesperson of the Government, Minister Gurung, said both acts of obstructing the development works and cutting down trees randomly in the name of the projects are not right.

Minister Gurung emphasized the need to call upon the world for compensation by internationalizing the issues including the impact of climate change on Nepal’s environment.

On the occasion, NEFEJ President Chandra Shekhar Karki shared about the functions of the Forum while seeking more support for the construction of the NEFEJ office building.

Source: Nat

ional News Agency Nepal