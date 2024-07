Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will exchange views with former student leaders tomorrow.

In a press release signed by Awami League (AL) Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, it is said that the view exchange meeting will be held at 11 am tomorrow at Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting in time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha