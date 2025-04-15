RM Staffers to Come to Office in Ethnic Attire Twice a Week



Limchungbung: Employees of Limchungbung Rural Municipality will now have to report to duty in ethnic attire two days a week.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision was taken by the executive of the municipality led by chairperson Rai to be effective from April 14 or Baisakh 1, the first day of the Lunar calendar, shared the municipality’s vice-chair Pushpa Kumar Rai.





Last Monday, the RM Office issued a notice informing all its employees to be present in ethnic costumes during office hours on every Sunday and Monday. “This decision has been made to preserve the culture and traditions of the ethnic groups living within the municipality and to promote tourism as well,” said Chair Rai.





The policy was implemented to fulfill the executive’s responsibility to preserve the castes, costumes, languages, and cultures within the rural municipality.

