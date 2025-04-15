Community Participation in Health Infrastructure Development Vital: Chair Dahal



Nawalpur: Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has emphasized the essential role of local community involvement in the development of health infrastructure at the local levels.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a discussion at the Rajahar-based Community Nature Cure Hospital in Devchuli Municipality-16, Dahal committed to supporting efforts to transform the facility into a teaching hospital and university. His private secretariat conveyed this commitment, highlighting the importance of local participation in such development projects.





Dahal noted that Rs 130 million had been allocated to the facility, and he urged the provincial government to further invest in infrastructure related to naturopathy. Expressing satisfaction with the hospital’s achievements, he acknowledged its status as a leading health institution in the region.





The discussion was part of the party’s postal highway-centered campaign, aimed at enhancing regional development through strategic initiatives.

