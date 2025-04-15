Prices of Petroleum Products Drop in Nepal



Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the price of petroleum products: A meeting of the NOC Board of Directors has decided to decrease the selling price of petrol, diesel, and kerosene by three rupees per litre, to be effective from Tuesday midnight.





According to National News Agency Nepal, with the revision in rates, the petrol price has been fixed at Rs 157.50 per litre for the first category, Rs 159 for the second category and Rs 160 per litre for the third category. The price of diesel and kerosene has been set at Rs 143.50 for the first category, Rs 145 for the second category and Rs 146 for the third category.





The NOC has categorized Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi, and Birgunj in the first category. Surkhet and Dang are placed in the second category, while Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Dipayal depots fall in the third category.





According to the new purchase price of petrol received from Indian Oil Corporation today, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 3.15 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.62 per litre. NOC informed that the price of petroleum products has been adjusted in the local market with the receipt of revised purchase rates.

