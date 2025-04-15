Compensation for Budhigandaki Hydropower Project Affected Locals Determined



Chumanubri: Compensation has been determined for the locals of the Budhigandaki hydropower project-affected areas. A gathering of people’s representatives of Chumanubri rural municipality, representatives of promoter company Sahas Urja, and locals determined the compensation amount.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Managing Director of Sahas Urja, Him Pathak, stated that a compensation of Rs 300,000 per ana of land has been determined for the land located at Salleri of ward no 3, the dam construction site. Similarly, a compensation of Rs 400,000 per ana has been fixed for those with land less than four anas, and Rs 150,000 per ana has been determined for land outside the settlement. Pathak added that compensation for around 80 ropanis should be distributed. The gathering, however, did not evaluate the compensation for houses.





The compensation for the houses will be determined based on the report prepared by the technicians of the rural municipality. Twenty-six households at Chumanubri rural municipality will be displaced from the project. Chairperson of the rural municipality, Nima Lama, mentioned that discussion is underway regarding the rehabilitation of those to be displaced from the project.





The 341-MW project is the largest project being constructed from the private sector. The power produced from the project will be connected to the national grid through the Ratamate sub-station of Nuwakot. The total cost of the project is Rs 70 billion.

