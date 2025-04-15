NHRC Urges Government to Address Teachers’ Demands Through Dialogue



Kathmandu: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to promptly address the demands of agitating teachers through dialogue. The human rights watchdog body has emphasized the importance of resolving issues in sensitive sectors like education through constructive dialogue to ensure classes can resume smoothly.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NHRC has issued a call to action for the government, urging it to update school education laws through comprehensive discussions and consultations with relevant stakeholders. NHRC Spokesperson Dr. Tikaram Pokharel stated, “The Commission urges the Government of Nepal to make the laws related to school education timely after holding adequate discussions and consultations with the concerned parties in the formulation of the law and to implement the agreements signed by the Government of Nepal in the past with the teachers.”





The ongoing protest by the Federation of Nepal Teachers in Kathmandu, now in its 13th day, highlights demands for the timely enactment of the Education Act, the development of a productive education policy, and the implementation of prior agreements with the government. The NHRC has highlighted that this agitation has hindered children’s right to education.





The Commission is actively monitoring the teachers’ movement on-site. It has cautioned that if the agitation persists, it could disrupt the results of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE), class 12 examinations, and the children’s admission campaign.

