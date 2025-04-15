CM Karki Extends Best Wishes on Siruwa Festival



Koshi Province: Chief Minister of Koshi Province, Hikmat Kumar Karki, has extended best wishes to the Nepalis living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the Siruwa festival, 2082 today.

According to National News Agency Nepal, CM Karki emphasized that the Siruwa festival is not only significant for the indigenous community residing in Koshi Province but is also celebrated throughout the entire country. This festival, known as Judshital, marks the change of seasons and the onset of the summer season accompanied by rains. Traditionally, various fairs are organized for the entire month of Baisakh to commemorate this unique festival, which has been celebrated since time immemorial.

In his message, CM Karki highlighted Nepal’s rich diversity, stating, “Nepal is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious country. I wish the Siruwa festival inspired all of us from diverse communities to foster harmony and unity.”

CM Karki further announced that Koshi Province is observing Koshi Visit Year, 2082

, in conjunction with the New Year celebrations. He expressed the provincial government’s commitment to attracting tourists from within the country and abroad, emphasizing that tourism promotion serves not only to preserve culture but also to create employment opportunities and drive progress. The province government is actively working to establish the identities of all ethnicities and cultures in the region.