Six Victims of Kalikot Jeep Accident Identified.



Kalikot: Six people who died in a jeep accident at Raduneta of Palata rural municipality-3 in Kalikot district have been identified. DSP at District Police Office, Kalikot, Tek Bahadur Rawat, informed that those losing lives in the accident were Daskal Shahi, Padam Bam, Bhagawati Rokaya, and Ganesh Shahi from Palata rural municipality-6, while Chhaya Shahi from ward no 5 and Daman Rokaya from ward no 3 of the same rural municipality.

According to National News Agency Nepal, those injured in the incident were Keshav Thapa, Kishor Thapa, Bijay Thapa, Ridam Shahi, Pratikshya Shahi, Ashish Rokaya, Bhupendra Rokay, Dan Bhadur Rokaya, Nirmala Rokaya, and Jagat Rokaya, along with driver Dhaniram Rawat, Doli BK, and Ayusha BK. All 13 injured in the incident have been airlifted via Nepali Army helicopter to Karnali Provincial Hospital, Surkhet.

The jeep, bearing the registration number Karnali Province 001 Ja 56, was en route to Thirpu from Khin of Palata rural municipality-5 in Kalikot district.