Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

President Appoints New Ambassadors to China and USA.


Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Prof Dr Krishna Prasad Oli as the ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and Lok Darshan Regmi as the ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America (USA). Both individuals have been designated as resident ambassadors.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Head of State made these appointments based on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers. The appointments align with Article 282(1) of the Constitution, as mentioned in a press statement issued by the Office of the President today.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.