School Principal Seriously Injured in Sarlahi Shooting.



Sarlahi: A school principal has been seriously injured in a shooting incident carried out by an unidentified gang in the district on Sunday. Teacher Prem Bahadur Bomjan was shot on the bank of the Bagmati River in Hariharpurgadhi rural municipality-6, which borders the Sarlahi and Sindhuli districts.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police at the Area Police Office in Karmaiya, Kamal Bahadur Shahi, stated that Bomjan sustained injuries to his face. Bomjan is the principal of Buddha Secondary School, Hattisude in Makwanpur, and is a permanent resident of Botgaon from Bagmati rural municipality-1 of Makwanpur district.

A team from the Area Police Office was mobilized and reached the scene immediately after receiving the information. After receiving initial treatment at the Bagmati Modal Hospital, the injured principal was transferred to Bara for further medical care.

The incident occurred while Bomjan was returning home after visiting his relatives in the Gaiyatar area of

Rautahat district. He was traveling on a motorcycle, bearing the registration number Na 40 Pa 6646. Police have initiated an investigation into the event to determine the motive and apprehend those responsible.