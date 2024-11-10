Koshi Province Chief Minister Emphasizes Unity on Falgunanda Jayanti.



KATHMANDU: Chief Minister of Koshi Province, Hikmat Kumar Karki, has sent his best wishes on the 140th birth anniversary of Mahaguru Falgunanda, highlighting the importance of tolerance and goodwill through adherence to the teachings of the revered Kirant guru and preacher. Karki emphasized the role of Falgunanda’s principles in fostering harmony amidst the province’s religious, social, and cultural diversity.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Minister Karki’s message underlined the significance of following the path of righteousness, as advocated by Mahaguru Falgunanda. He urged citizens to strengthen national unity by embracing love and non-violence, values championed by the Mahaguru, who dedicated his life to promoting the Kirant language, script, culture, education, and social reforms. Karki also called for advancing the nation through dialogue, collaboration, and coexistence.

Mahaguru Falgunanda, born in Ilam of Koshi province in 1885, was declared a National Luminary by the government on

December 1, 2009. In honor of his contributions, the Koshi province government observes a public holiday on Falgunanda Jayanti, celebrating his enduring legacy and impact on the region’s cultural and social fabric.