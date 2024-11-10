Vice President Yadav Assigned Responsibility of President During Paudel’s Absence.



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has delegated his presidential responsibilities to Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav during his absence.

According to National News Agency Nepal, this decision is in line with Article 67 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, which allows the President to designate the Vice President to manage presidential duties in his absence.

The arrangement comes as President Paudel departed for Azerbaijan on Sunday afternoon, leading the Nepali delegation to the 29th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The President accepted the invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and is scheduled to deliver an address at the ‘world leaders’ summit on climate action’ on November 12.

Additionally, Nepal is set to host a special high-level session led by President Paudel on November 13, coinciding with COP29. The country aims to highlight its agenda on addressing climate-related damage and loss in mountainous areas during anot

her significant meeting. President Paudel is expected to return to Nepal on November 15.