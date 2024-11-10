NEPSE Index Surges by 62.54 Points, Reaches 2738.06.



kathmandu: Registering a total turnover of about one million rupees, the Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) index today soared significantly to sit at 2738.06. The rise was by 62.54 points. A total of 22 million 474 thousand 281 shares were traded in the domestic market on the first day of the week to make a total turnover of Rs 9 billion 771 million 124 thousand 73.55.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the number of total scrips traded was 324 and the total transaction was 100,651. The sub-index of hydroelectricity increased the highest by 4.26 percent, while the rise in the banking sector was 1.62 percent. Development banks posted a 2.71 percent rise, finances 2.48 percent, hotel and tourism 0.96 percent, and the investment group 2.56 percent.

Among the top gainers, Gurans Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited (GLSBL), Srijansheel Lagubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited (SHLB), and Supermadi Hydropower Limited (SMHL) witnessed a positive circuit. However, the securities of 13 companies, including the Sanima Grow

th Fund (SAGF), declined today.

Sanima GIC Insurance Limited (SGIC) recorded the highest turnover of Rs 380,437,831.20, while Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL) had the highest number of traded shares, with 1,047,035 shares exchanged in the market today.