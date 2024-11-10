Sama-Chakewa Festival Highlights Social Cohesion and Self-Discipline in Madhesh Province.



Janakpurdham: Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, Satish Kumar Singh, emphasized the significance of the Sama-Chakewa festival in fostering self-discipline among the younger generation while enhancing social relationships. During the inauguration of a Sama-Chakewa Sculpture Making Workshop, CM Singh highlighted the festival’s role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and strengthening communal ties.

According to National News Agency Nepal, CM Singh remarked that Sama-Chakewa is not only a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters but also an opportunity to cultivate meaningful relationships with neighbors, essential for fostering communal harmony and building an ideal society. The festival, deeply rooted in the Maithili community, celebrates the love and affection between siblings.

The workshop, co-organized by the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) and the Maithili Development Fund, saw CM Singh affirm the provincial government’s dedication to promoting cultural and traditional festivals. He urged me

dia professionals to create audio-visual content to highlight the characteristics and significance of the Sama-Chakewa festival.

NAFA’s Chancellor, Naradmuni Hartamchhali, stated that the workshop aims to promote research and the creation of artworks. He proposed that the provincial government should consider establishing an Art Academy in Madhesh Province through legislative means rather than procedural ones.

Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City Mayor, Manoj Kumar Shah, called for the preservation and promotion of festivals like Sama-Chakewa. Litterateur Dr. Rajendra Bimal highlighted the intrinsic values present in every tradition and culture of the Mithila region.

Dinesh Mahato, Chief of the Department of Sculpture and a scholar member, stressed the importance of transferring skills and knowledge to prevent the extinction of indigenous arts. Fund’s President, Jivanath Chaudhary, expressed confidence that the workshop would enable the younger generation to learn traditional art skills.

During the event, the F

und honored CM Singh and NAFA’s Chancellor Hartamchhali. Additionally, singer Sunil Kumar Mallik captivated workshop participants with songs related to Sama-Chakewa. The 10-day festival typically commences from Panchami, a day before the Chhath festival, according to the lunar calendar.