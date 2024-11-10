Parliamentary Finance Committee Discusses Strategies for Enhanced Efficiency.



Kathmandu: Discussions have been held to operate the works of the Finance Committee under the House of Representatives in an effective and result-oriented manner. Committee president Santosh Chalise stated that the committee, at its meeting today, deliberated on preparing the work schedule and increasing the members’ participation. The meeting discussed finalizing the bills currently under the Committee’s consideration at the earliest and making its other activities effective, as well as increasing the members’ attendance in the meetings.

According to National News Agency Nepal, there is a problem of the parliamentary committee meetings not meeting the required quorum. The laws do not allow holding discussions and making decisions for lack of a quorum. The Speaker has also shown concern over this issue. Discussions have also been held on the topic of informing the Chief Whip and Whip of all the parties while convening the committee meetings and enhancing the committee members’ participation.

Lawmakers have

provided suggestions on how to improve the committee’s effectiveness. Surya Bahadur Thapa Chhetri suggested preparing a timetable and strictly enforcing the same to ensure the parliamentary committees’ works are effective. Juli Kumari Mahato (Mahaseth) emphasized that the ministries concerned should be called to the Committee’s meetings to take updates regarding the implementation of the budget of the current fiscal year.

Currently, five bills are under the Finance Committee’s consideration.