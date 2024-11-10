Cabinet Entrusts Energy Ministry to Resolve Power Tariff Disputes.



Kathmandu: The government has authorized the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation to address disputes concerning power tariffs imposed on users of electricity from dedicated feeder and trunk lines. A meeting of the Council of Ministers, convened this evening at the Prime Minister’s official residence, granted the ministry permission to release the report prepared by the Girishchandra Lal commission, Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Government Spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung stated.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the cabinet meeting also resolved to ensure a 24-hour power supply to industries affected by power disruptions due to the tariff dispute. The disruptions have negatively impacted the economy by limiting industrial production, reducing revenue collection, and affecting employment creation.

Additionally, the cabinet decided that the industries must settle the power tariff bills for the use of dedicated feeder and trunk lines within 15 days.