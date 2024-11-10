President Paudel Advocates Following Falgunanda’s Teachings for National Unity.



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed his belief that national unity can be strengthened and consolidated if the nation follows the path shown by national luminary Falgunanda. In a message today on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Mahaguru Falgunanda Lingden of Kirant, he emphasized the importance of Falgunanda’s guidance in maintaining economic discipline and ending social conservative traditions. “As the philosophy adopted by Falgunanda is based on love and non-violence, his inspiring teachings and guidance can give society the right path to follow,” the President stated.

According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel recalled that Mahaguru Falgunanda was not only a religious preacher but also a social reformer and activist who spread social awareness. He expressed his hope that Falgunanda Jayanti would inspire everyone to embark on a great campaign of tolerance, peace, non-violence, and social reforms.

The 140th birth anniversary of national luminary Falgunanda is

being celebrated today with various programs organized across the country, including in Panchthar, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Ilam, and Jhapa.