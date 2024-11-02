Speaker Ghimire Extends Best Wishes on Nepal Sambat 1145.



Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has wished for happiness, prosperity, peace, and good health and progress to all the Nepalis home and abroad on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1145, the New Year of the Newar community. In a message of best wishes today, Speaker Ghimire said Nepal Sambat would inspire success, new enthusiasm, and excitement in the lives of all the Nepalis.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire expressed the belief that this New Year would foster harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance among all Nepalis. He emphasized that Nepal Sambat, also known as Newa Sambat, is the main traditional Sambat of Nepal, representing the country’s cultural and historical identity. This Sambat is primarily linked with the economic independence and social reform of the Newar community.

The message highlighted that Nepal Sambat is particularly popular in the Newar community, with its significant contribution to the protection of Nepal’s originality and cultural prosperity. The government of Nepal re

cognized Nepal Sambat in 2065 BS, underscoring its importance in national cultural heritage.

Nepal Sambat was initiated by Shankhadhar Sakhwa in 937 BS by relieving the people of Nepal from debt. Acknowledging his contribution, the government declared Sakhwa as the national luminary in 2056 BS, further cementing his legacy in the country’s history.