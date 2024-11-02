Nepal’s Rich Cultural Heritage Celebrated: Prime Minister Oli Highlights Nepal Bhasa’s Unique Contribution.



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the extraordinary contribution of Nepal Bhasa, civilization, and culture in enhancing Nepal’s national pride. At an event organized by the Nepal Sambat 1145 Main Celebration Committee at Bansantapur, PM Oli highlighted the role of culture, art, sculpture, painting, dance, and song in shaping Nepal’s identity, noting their originality and the unique richness of Nepal Bhasa and culture.

According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli announced an increase in financial support to the Nepal Sambat Main Celebration Committee, raising the amount to Rs 1.5 million this year, up from one million rupees. He acknowledged Nepal’s geographical, biological, social, linguistic, and cultural diversity, asserting that among these, Newari culture stands out as the richest. He further explained that Newari culture represents the entire nation, transcending any single caste.

Additionally, Deputy-Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Sunita Dangol, suggested that Nepal Sam

bat should be recognized as a Day for all communities. Meanwhile, Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, Coordinator of Nepal Sambat 1145 Day Main Celebration Committee, called for further study and research on Shankhadhar Sakhwa and proposed the establishment of a national foundation and a prize in Sakhwa’s name.