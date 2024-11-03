Tanahu Hydropower Project Advances Construction Despite Tihar Holidays.



Tanahu: The Tanahu Hydropower Project has pressed on with its construction activities even during the Tihar holidays, which are recognized as the second most significant festival for Nepali Hindus after Dashain, with the government typically granting a five-day holiday for the occasion.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Project Office has ensured that work continues on the day of Bhaitika, the pinnacle of the Tihar celebrations, with the objective of meeting its project deadlines. The construction is ongoing in two shifts-day and night-with current efforts focused on the foundation of the dam in the first phase, alongside concrete lining and powerhouse construction in the second phase, as detailed by Sachin Gautam, the project’s communication expert.

Gautam further explained that 200 workers are actively engaged across the two shifts. This commitment to progress was evident as the project similarly maintained its pace during the Dashain festival. The Project’s operations are segmented into three

phases, with the first and second phases being prioritized through the holiday periods of both Dashain and Tihar.

The construction of a 140-meter high dam is being managed by Song Da Corporation, Vietnam, and Kalika Construction Pvt Ltd under the first phase, while the powerhouse construction is progressing under the second phase. Situated in Jhaputar, Ward No 1 of Rishing Rural Municipality in Tanahu district, the project boasts a capacity of 140 megawatts.

The Project Office reports that 62 percent of the construction has been completed to date based on an overall assessment of progress. The total estimated cost for the project is 505 million US Dollars, with financial backing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) amounting to 150 million, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) contributing 184 million, the European Investment Bank providing 85 million, and the Government of Nepal – Nepal Electricity Authority investing 86 million USD.