Prime Minister Oli Extends Bhaitika Greetings to Nepalis.



kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended his best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of Bhaitika, the main day of the Tihar festival, often referred to as the festival of lights.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Prime Minister expressed his hope for happiness and enthusiasm among all Nepalis during this time. He highlighted Tihar as a significant festival that illuminates the lives of all. Oli emphasized the importance of the Bhaitika ceremony in fostering additional love and affection among siblings, wishing for happiness, peace, and enthusiasm for all brothers and sisters.

In his social media post, the Prime Minister remarked, “Today is the last day of this year’s Tihar. May the great festival of Bhaitika that fosters love and affection among sisters and brothers spread health, happiness, peace and enthusiasm in the life of all sisters and brothers. Best wishes of Bhaitika to all.”