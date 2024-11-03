Thai Asia Starts Bhairahawa-Bangkok Flight.



Bhairahawa: The Thai Asia Airlines has launched flights on the Bangkok-Bhairahawa-Bangkok route from today. A Thai Asia Airlines plane landed at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) at 6:55 am today with seven crew members.

According to National News Agency Nepal, “The Thai Asia Airbus A-320 carrying the crew members has landed here at GBIA as the initial test flight. The Airlines has a schedule to operate two regular flights per week from November 8,” said Binod Singh Raut, the Information Officer at GBIA. The initiation of this route aims to enhance connectivity and promote tourism between the two regions.

The GBIA officials and staff, security personnel, immigration employees, and local tourism entrepreneurs were present to welcome the flight and its crew members. This marks a significant milestone for the airport, enhancing its international flight operations.

The plane took off for Bangkok from GBIA at 7:40 am. The one-way airfare from Bhairahawa to Bangkok is set at Rs 12 thousand, providing a

competitive and affordable travel option for passengers.