Telephone service resumes in Bhotkhola



The telephone service that was disrupted at the remote Bhotkhola area in Sankhuwasabha district was resumed on Sunday, after four days of service disturbance.

The telephone service was interrupted there due to the lack of power supply in a tower located at Barkhedanda, the bordering area of Chichila and Sabhapokhari rural municipalities in Sankhuwasabha district.

Chief of Nepal Telecom Khandbari Office Prem Kumar Rai said that the telecommunications services were regular after the maintenance of the tower and power supply.

Local residents from Hatiya, Chyamtang, Chepuwa, Lingam, Chhumsur, Ridak and other areas have benefitted from the service resumption.

Telephone service is often disrupted in the northern belt of Bhotkhola due to issues in battery backup and other technical problems after the lightning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal