President holds emergency meeting to form ‘interim govt’

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today held an emergency meeting with the chiefs of three services, representatives of various political parties and representatives of civil society at Bangabhaban here to form an ‘interim government’.

The meeting was a very crucial as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned today from her post and left the country while the Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman took over the charge.

Subsequently, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the BSS about the outcome of the meeting.

He said an obituary resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayed for the eternal peace and salvation of the departed souls.

In the meeting, everyone was urged to have patience and tolerance to maintain the law and order situation of the country.

The meeting also asked the army to take strict measures to stop the looting and violent activities across the country.

The meeting unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia imme

diately, the press secretary added.

Besides, it was decided to free all the prisoners detained in the Anti-discrimination Movement and recently in various cases.

The meeting was also told not to destroy the existing communal harmony in any way.

Apart from the chiefs of three services, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), GM Quader, Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam of Jatiya Party, Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagrik Oikya, Mamunul Haq, Mufti Monir Kasemi and Mahabubur Rahman of Hefajat Islam, Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Sheikh Md Masood of Jamaat-e-Islami, Major General Fazle Rabbi (Retd), Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmed of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Junaid Saki of Gano Sanghati Andolon, Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Advocate Golam Sarwar Jewel of the Gano Adiker Parishad, Dhaka University teacher Prof Dr Asif Nazrul, Feroz Ahmed and anti-discrimination student movement coordinator Abdullah Al Hossain, Arif Talukder, Omar

Faruk and Mobashwera Karim Mimi and Engineer Md. Anisur Rahman, among others, were present there.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha