Tunnel breakthrough challenges narrative ‘nothing happens’: PM Oli



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the breakthrough of long tunnels with advanced technology is a significant milestone for the country’s development.

In his address to a ceremony held to observe the breakthrough of the Ghattepakha-Dhedre tunnel under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh Expressway (Fast Track) here today, the Prime Minister said the pace of development will not stop.

He said the government is committed to addressing hindrances in the development endevours including the Fast Track. As he said, the Fast Track project will prove a milestone in the country’s development.

Expressing his concerns over the ‘cultivation of narrative’ that nothing ‘happened’ in the country, the Prime Minister said the breakthrough of the tunnel has challenged such narrative.

He expressed his hope that the project will contribute to the strengthening of the national economy and the promotion of the tourism industry.

PM Oli took time to say that the government is committed to establishing a complete peace in the country

He said the government is working with the perspective to develop the country, enhance people’s living standards and realise the aspirations for ‘happy Nepali, prosperous Nepal’.

Works are in progress to connect all the districts with optical fiber and 4G internet facilities, he said, adding that fast-track-like projects will bring transformations in the country.

He directed the officials of the ministries related to infrastructure development to complete the works already started within the deadline.

PM Oli today inaugurated the breakthrough of the 1.728-kilomtre-long tunnel towards the Kathmandu-Nijgadh side amidst a ceremony at Dhedre, Bakaiya Rural Municipality-12 in Makawanpur district today.

The NA expects to complete the fast track project by mid-April, 2027.

The starting point is Khokana in Lalitpur and the final point is Nijgarh in Bara. The length of the road is 70.977 kilometers. The expressway will be 25 meters wide in hilly terrain and 27 meters wide in Terai terrain.

Six tunnels with a

length of 10.399 km will be built on the expressway. Under the project, one km long tunnel will be constructed in Devichaur, 0.39 km in Sisautar, 2.25 km in Chandram Bhir, 3.355 km in Mahadevdanda, 1.691 km in Dhedre and 1.623 km in Lendanda.

Similarly, 89 bridges with a length of 12.885 kms will be constructed at different places on that road. Two rest stops in Budune and one interchange and toll plaza each in Khokana, Budune and Nijgarh will be constructed under the project.

According to the decision of the Council of Ministers on 4 May, 2017, the responsibility of construction management of the project has been given to the Nepali Army.

Source: National News Agency Nepal