Transitional justice mechanism meeting begins



Kathmandu: A meeting of the mechanism related to transitional justice has begun at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singha Durbar today.

The stakeholders, including the members of the mechanism are participating in the meeting to finalize the issue of the transitional justice bill.

The mechanism consists of Nepali Congress leader and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula and CPN (Maoist Centre) Deputy General Secretary Janardan Sharma.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajay Chaurasia, Chairperson of the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the Parliament Bimala Subedi and Attorney General Ramesh Badal, among others, are also attending the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, a meeting of the mechanism held at the Ministry of Home Affairs had discussed the issue of building consensus on the transitional justice bill.The meeting was said to have reached an in-principle consensus on the transitional justice bill.

Today’s meeting was attended by t

he office-bearers of the concerned bodies after it was decided earlier to hold discussions with the Law Minister, Attorney General and stakeholders in this regard.

Efforts will be made to forge consensus on the bill being based on victim-friendly approach, Supreme Court verdict and international law.

Source: National News Agency Nepal