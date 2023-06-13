General

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the two city corporations elections have proved that voters didn’t boycott the polls despite BNP’s call, rather exercised their voting rights spontaneously.

“Over 50 percent votes has been cast in Barishal City Corporation polls while nearly 50 percent votes was cast at Khulna city polls. And it has proved that people didn’t boycott the elections at BNP’s call. I think BNP should take lesson from this,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters after uncovering a book named ‘Military Elo Grame’ at the conference room of the ministry.

Senior Journalist and the daily Desh Bartaman chief editor Nasiruddin Chowdhury, author of the book journalist Shibu Kanti Das and publisher Rehena Chowdhury, among others, were present.

Hasan said the voting of the two city polls were held very peacefully on Monday and locals cast their votes very enthusiastically and joyful mood. BNP has boycotted the polls and even, they asked the voters and their activists to not to go the polling centers, which has gone unheard, he added.

Moreover, many leaders and activists of BNP ran in the election in the polls. the minister said people would take part in next polls also if BNP boycotts any election in future.

Replying to another query over the rejection of polls results by Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), the minister said Islami Andolan secured second position. But, the winners of the two city polls bagged three times more votes than the candidates of the IAB, Hasan said.

He said now they (IAB) realized that the party has no chance in the next polls. For this, they might have made the announcement to avoid such defeat in future, he added.

About the alleged attack on Barishal IAB mayor candidate on the poll day, the minister said the Election Commission is investigating the matter and proper steps would be taken against the persons who were responsible for it.

Rejecting an allegation of the BNP secretary general, the information minister said all newspapers and electronic media have published and aired that the polls were held in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere. But the BNP’s secretary general could not come out from his usual false statement, he added.

Replying to another query over airing news on IP TV and YouTube channels, Hasan said according to the online mass media policy, no IP TV or YouTube channel can disseminate news and it is illegal. But, it is true that some IP TV, have no registration, and some YouTube channel are airing news, he said adding that the government would launch legal action soon against the persons.

Senior journalist Nasir Uddin Chowdhury handed over two books written by him to the minister.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha