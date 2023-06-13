General

The High Court (HC) today summoned Rasel Monir, additional superintendent of police (Naria circle) of Shariatpur and Sheikh Md Mostafizur Rahman, former officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge South Police Station for allegedly torturing four people in custody.

The court also summoned Shariatpur chief judicial magistrate for sending the victims to jail in spite of having bail from the High Court. The High Court asked them to appear before it on July 16 and submit their explanations.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order, after holding hearing on a petition filed in this regard. The court also asked the inspector general of police and Shariatpur superintendent of police to explain their positions.

The two police officials are accused of torturing four people accused in a mugging case filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station. They allegedly barbarically tortured them in custody for two days in spite of having bail from the High Court.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha