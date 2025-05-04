Wind from Bay of Bengal Causes Rain in Different Parts of Country



Kathmandu: Different parts of the country, including the Kathmandu Valley and some hilly areas, have received rain since last night due to the influence of the westerly and local winds.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the moisture-laden wind entering from the Bay of Bengal also has its partial influence on the country’s weather, as stated by the Meteorological Forecasting Division in a weather bulletin.

Currently, the Kathmandu Valley is receiving rain. The Division stated that the weather is partly to generally cloudy across the country today, and the hilly regions, including the Koshi and Lumbini provinces, will receive light to moderate rain along with lightning in some places.

Similarly, the Division mentioned that the weather is likely to remain partially to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country this evening. Some parts of the hilly regions and one or two places in the rest of the country could receive light to moderate rain along with lightning.