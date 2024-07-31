Sat. Aug 3rd, 2024
General

771 enterprises registered in a year in Tanahun


A total of 771 industries have been registered in Tanahun district in the fiscal year 2080/81 BS. As per the data of the Tourism and Industry Office, a total of 398 firms were registered under the category of industry while 373 others were under the commerce.

Likewise, altogether 1,137 business firms were renewed during the period.

Chief of the Office, Durga Raj Subedi, said that 262 industries and 270 business firms were shut in the FY 2080/81 BS. The Office collected Rs 5.12 million in revenue in the last fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

Miscreants who wrecked havoc will be brought to book: Mozammel

Aug 1, 2024
General

Future generations should take inspiration from Tulsilal: Former President Bhandari

Aug 1, 2024
General

AL to bring out mourning rally on Saturday

Aug 1, 2024