DMP transfers three additional commissioners

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has transferred three of its additional commissioners to new positions.

An office order of DMP signed by its Commissioner Habibur Rahman has been issued today.

DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid has been transferred from the detective branch to the crime and operations department.

He will be replaced by Md Ashrafuzzaman, additional commissioner (logistics, finance and procurement).

Additional Commissioner Dr Khandker Mohid Uddin has been transferred to logistics, finance and procurement department from crime and operations department.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha