Man held with firearm, explosives in Rajshahi

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime drive, arrested an alleged top-listed firearms trader with a firearm and explosives in the metropolis last night.

RAB sources said the arrested person was identified as Sudev Sarder, 25, son of Rabi Sarder of Mandoi village under Godagari upazila in the district, said the RAB sources here this noon.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Balia Shyampukur area under Kasiadanga Police Station around 11.30 pm and arrested Sudev with a foreign made pistol, one magazine and two kilograms of gunpowder red-handed.

The RAB team detained the person for his long-term involvement in firearm trading and trafficking. He was absconder of various criminal cases, including robbery, arms, kidnapping and drugs, for a long time.

A case was filed with Kasiadanga Police Station in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized firearm and explosives were handed over to police this noon.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha