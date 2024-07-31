DUJ demands assistance for journos killed, injured during recent mayhem

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of journalists, who were killed during the recent mayhem carried out in a planned way by BNP-Jamaat under the shield of quota reform movement.

They also urged the government to take prompt measures to provide financial assistance to the journalists who were injured during the BNP-Jamaat sponsored violence.

They demanded to make arrangements for the livelihood of victims’ families.

The DUJ leaders made the call at a meeting of its executive committee held at its office at the Jatiya Press Club here.

In the onset of the meeting, DUJ leaders observed one-minute silence in memory of people killed in the recent violence.

Apart from these, the meeting also decided to publish a list of deceased and injured journalists.

DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury presided over the meeting also attended by DUJ general secretary Akhter Hossain, senior vice-president Nazrul Islam Mithu , Vice-president Ibrahim Khal

il Khokon, joint secretary Md. Md Shahjahan Miah, treasurer Soheli Chowdhury, organizing secretary Golam Muztaba Dhrubo, and law affairs secretary Asadur Rahman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha