One held with 2.84 kg heroin in C’nawabganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 2.84 kg of heroin from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila last night.

The arrested person was Md. Rakibul, 36, a resident of Tikrapara under Charbagdanga union of the upazila.

On a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 conducted a raid in Tikrapara area around 10.30 pm and arrested Rakibul with the heroin.

Later the elite force handed him over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station.

