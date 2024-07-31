Thu. Aug 1st, 2024
General

One held with 2.84 kg heroin in C’nawabganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 2.84 kg of heroin from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila last night.

The arrested person was Md. Rakibul, 36, a resident of Tikrapara under Charbagdanga union of the upazila.

On a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 conducted a raid in Tikrapara area around 10.30 pm and arrested Rakibul with the heroin.

Later the elite force handed him over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

Related Post

General

Sanfe-Martadi highway obstructed

Jul 31, 2024
General

3-day practice game ends in a draw

Jul 31, 2024
General

BAF holds Junior Command and Staff Course certificate award ceremony

Jul 31, 2024