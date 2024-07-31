BAF launches tree plantation campaign

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign titled ‘BAF Green Initiative-2024’ to help the development of sustainable environment by tackling the adverse effects of the climate change.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan today inaugurated the tree plantation programme with the theme ‘Let the development of sustainable environment transmit through greenery’ at the BAF headquarters in the city, said an ISPR press release.

On the occasion, principal staff officers, directors and senior BAF officers of Air Headquarters and Air Officer Commanding BAF Base Bashar were present.

Under the programme, BAF will plant saplings of various types of fruit bearing, forestry and medicinal plants.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha