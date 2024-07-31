Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of four divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in four divisions in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places of the same divisions,” a met release said.

It also said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur and minimum temperature today was 24.8 deg

rees Celsius at Bandarban.

Country’s maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 270 millimeters at Cox’s Bazar.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 6:42pm today and rises at 05:28 AM tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha