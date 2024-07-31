AL’s programme for month of mourning begins tomorrow

Khulna city unit of Awami League (AL) has drawn up month-long programmes for the month of mourning commemorating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day.

Khulna city unit AL chalked out the month long various programmes, marking the month of mourning which will begin tomorrow, said a press release of city unit AL.

The programme on August 1 includes hoisting of national and party flag at half-mast and black flags will be hoisted at the party office, placing wreaths at the monument of Bangabandhu at 7:00 am.

In the evening of the same day, party leaders and activists will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of August 15 martyrs.

Marking the 70th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal, a discussion and doa mahfil will be held and foods will be distributed among poor at the party office on August 5.

On August 8, marking the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, a discussion meeting and special prayers and

doa mahfil will be held at the party office.

On August 11, marking the death anniversary of AL leader SM A Rob, a discussion and doa mahfil will be held at the party office.

Marking the martyrdom anniversary of the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, a mourning procession wearing with black badges will begin from the party office in the morning on August 15.

On the day, the programmes will begin with hoisting of national and party flags at half-mast and black flags will be hoisted atop of the party office.

A discussion meeting regarding the brutal killing of Bangabandhu and his contribution to the Liberation War and his sacrifice for the people of Bangladesh will be held.

On August 21, various mourning programmes will be held marking the historical heinous grenade attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On August 24, a doa mahfil and special prayers will be held at the party office for the martyrs of the grenade attack at Bangaba

ndhu Avenue in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha