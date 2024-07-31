PM seeks UN, other Int. organisations’ cooperation for mayhem probe

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to conduct a proper investigation into the nationwide mayhem to punish the real culprits involved in the attacks taking advantage of the anti-quota movement.

“We’re seeking UN and other international organisations’ cooperation for fair and proper investigation into the matter. The people involved in the matter have to be exposed to justice,” she said, adding, “Because, I know I have no negligence to this end”.

The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while formally inaugurating a week-long ‘National Fisheries Week-2024’ at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

She came down heavily on those who were involved in destruction of the public establishments alongside killing many people and thus tarnishing the country’s image.

“My question is that who has gained what (through the mayhem)? Why were the bloods shed?” she said.

The prime minister said they have already

formed a one-member judicial probe commission with an apex court justice prior to raising any such demand to investigate into the matter.

“We have formed the commission with a judge (of the High Court). Today, I have given an order to include two more as manpower and enhance the periphery of the investigation,” she said.

The prime minister once again leaving the charge of exposing the persons involved in the mayhem to justice on the countrymen.

“You (countrymen) have to find out the people involved in the conspiracy to push the country backward through fishing in troubled water by launching such an incident,” she said.

The conspiracies being hatched by the collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces pushed Bangladesh back time and again, she added.

“These are the most painful and regrettable things,” she said with an emotional voice.

The prime minister also honoured 22 people and organisations with the National Fisheries Medal in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the country’s fisher

ies sector.

At the function, she conferred them with the medals -six gold medals, eight silver medals and eight bronze medals- and certificates.

The 22 medal recipients include 15 farm owners, two fisheries officers, a project director, a university teacher, an association leader, a project and a committee.

She, as well, handed over smart ID cards among the two registered fishermen.

The prime minister is also awarded a gold medal for her significant contribution to the fisheries.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman and its Secretary Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, spoke on the occasion.

Director General (DG) of Department of Fisheries Syed Md. Alamgir conducted the award distribution function.

An audio-visual documentary on the progress and success of the government in the fisheries sector was also screened.

This year, the theme of the fisheries week is “Nirapad Machee Varbo Desh, Garbo Smart Bangladesh”.

The National Fisheries Week-2024 will continue till August 5.

Sheikh Hasina said a ma

ssive destruction of establishments alongside deaths of many people have taken place in the name of anti-quota movement.

But, the fact was that there was no issue to go for movement as the government had earlier met their all demands including their main demand of quota reform, she said.

“It was a matter of great regret,” she added.

The prime minister said her government had earlier issued a notification cancelling the quota system.

As the High Court scrapped the government notification restoring the quota system, she said her government had filed an appeal against the order with the apex court.

The non-quota system was revived again as the Appellate Division gave a status-quo on the High Court order, she said.

“The most regretful thing was to launch such destruction and take lives of many people in the name of movement in spite of having no issue to stage it (the movement),” she added.

The premier said she even did not think that such an incident would take place this time.

Expressing sorrow at the d

eaths of many people and sympathy to the bereaved family members, she said, “I know the pain of losing closed one as I am living with the pain of losing near and dear ones.”

She continued: “The establishments which were destroyed can be repaired but the lives which were lost can’t come back again.”

The prime minister said she didn’t know the fault, because of what; such a massive mayhem was launched across the country and thus tarnished the image of Bangladesh internationally.

She said, “To me, power is not a thing to enjoy. I am not coming to power to live a lavish life. I am doing hard works at days and night to make Bangladesh developed. And I have done it successfully.”

The prime minister said she tried her best for changing the fate of the countrymen with giving them an improved life, freeing Bangladesh from poverty, giving houses to homeless and landless and reaching education and healthcare services to every doorstep alongside ensuring food and nutrition security.

She said Bangladesh has reached a

dignified position on the global stage with getting the status of a developing country.

Bangladesh is now considered as the model of development due to her government’s tireless efforts, she opined.

“Why has the image of Bangladesh been tarnished? I am giving the responsibility of bringing those involved in the mayhem to justice on the countrymen,” she said.

The prime minister said attempts on her life were made time and again since she returned to the country in 1981 with an aim to change the fate of the distressed people.

“I don’t care for my life rather I dedicated myself to the welfare of the country and its people,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina has invited the private sectors to invest in extracting fishes from the deep sea.

“We will extend all cooperation required for the private sectors to this end,” she said.

The prime minister asked all concerned to maintain due standard in processing the fishes and add value to those to enhance their exports.

Recalling the remarks made by the Father of the Nation

that fisheries would be the second highest earning source of Bangladesh, she said her government has taken various measures for the development of the sector giving topmost priority.

She said they have already taken measures so that the farmers can get fair prices of the fishes.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha