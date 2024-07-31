JS body discusses construction of rail lines on three routes

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways today discussed constructing railways on Khulna-Mongla, Joydebpur-Ishwardi and Bhanga-Payra routes.

The parliamentary watchdog discussed the matter at its 4th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release here.

Committee members Railways Md Zillul Hakim, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Shamim Osman, Iftiquar Uddin Talukder Pintu, Md Saiful Islam, Md Shafiqur Rahman and Mst Nurun Nahar Begum attended it.

In the meeting, several topics including the implementation and progress of the decisions of previous meeting, the amount of money to purchase ‘Mobil’ by the Bangladesh Railways from which government institutions, modernization of Bangladesh Railway (Employees) Welfare Trust like Army and Police Welfare Trust, plans of Bangladesh Railways to procure passenger coaches for tourist trains and arrears of Bangladesh Railway electricity bill were also discussed.

The parliamentar

y committee recommended taking necessary steps and imposing fines for non-implementation of the Ministry’s full agreement with Shohoz.com.

It also suggested the ministry to take necessary measures to summon domestic and foreign suppliers of diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains in next meeting.

Senior officials of the Railways Ministry and officials of the secretariat concerned were present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha