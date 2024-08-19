BNP strongly condemns cowardly attack on East-West Media Group

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has strongly condemned and protested the attack on cowardly and planned attack on the East-West Media Group.

The party made the condemnation in a statement signed by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed.

In the statement, BNP said a group of miscreants carried out attack on the East-West Media Group after storming into its Bhaban at Bashundhara Residential Area with hockey sticks, making a massive damage.

Equipment and machines including computers and ACs were heavily damaged, it said.

Bangladesh Protidin, Kaler Kantho, the Daily Sun, Bangla News 24, News 24 channel, T Sports and Capital FM Radio offices were in the Bhaban.

The statement said the heinous attack was carried out by miscreants under an evil purpose and conspiracy.

The attack was launched for impeding the journey towards democracy following the student-people movement and for creating confusion in the people’s mindset, it said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha