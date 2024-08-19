France vows to cooperate in quality primary education

Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Mrs Marie
Masdupuy today vowed to work for development of primary education aiming to
ensure quality primary education in Bangladesh.
“France has assured to develop primary education by identifying the field of
cooperation so that the quality primary education could be ensured,” said the
envoy.
The French envoy came up with the pledge while she called on Primary and Mass
Education Advisor Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar at his secretariat
office here.
The French envoy also praised various initiatives and programmes which have
been taken in the primary education in Bangladesh and she assured cooperation
on behalf of the French government in overall activities which would be
undertaken in future to ensure quality of the primary education.
They also discussed on different bilateral issues related to mutual
interests.
Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahammad was also present during
this time.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha