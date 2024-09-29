Call for ensuring child-friendly environment in educational institutions



A child-friendly and conducive academic

environment should be ensured in educational institutions to properly develop

latent talents of all children to make their way easier in becoming worthy

citizens.

The observation came today at a discussion followed by a cultural function

arranged in observance of the World Children’s Day and World Children’s

Rights Week (September 29 – October 7)- 2024 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy

auditorium in the city.

The district administration jointly with Rangpur district unit of Bangladesh

Shishu Academy organised the event followed by a cultural function.

Government officials, children of different child organisations, students and

teachers of different educational institutions, guardians, civil society

members, professionals, public representatives and local elite were present.

Additional District Magistrate Shahanaz Begum attended the function as the

chief guest with District Children Affairs Officer Imran Mian in the chair.

Deputy Director of the Department of

Women Affairs of Rangpur Seloara Begum

and District Sports Officer Md Asaduzzaman, children Tahir Ibrar Tahi and

Fairuz Bari Maliha addressed the occasion.

The speakers stressed on ensuring universal rights to education of all

children, including those belonging to the backward social sections,

congenial and friendly atmosphere in the educational institutions for them.

Seloara Begum put emphasis on ensuring universal rights of all children for

their normal growth, education, health care and entertainment.

The chief guest said various programmes are being implemented to ensure

congenial atmosphere and facilities of all children for their education,

health care, food, nutrition, shelter and entertainment as per the UN Charter

for children rights.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha