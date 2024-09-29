Call for ensuring child-friendly environment in educational institutions

A child-friendly and conducive academic
environment should be ensured in educational institutions to properly develop
latent talents of all children to make their way easier in becoming worthy
citizens.
The observation came today at a discussion followed by a cultural function
arranged in observance of the World Children’s Day and World Children’s
Rights Week (September 29 – October 7)- 2024 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy
auditorium in the city.
The district administration jointly with Rangpur district unit of Bangladesh
Shishu Academy organised the event followed by a cultural function.
Government officials, children of different child organisations, students and
teachers of different educational institutions, guardians, civil society
members, professionals, public representatives and local elite were present.
Additional District Magistrate Shahanaz Begum attended the function as the
chief guest with District Children Affairs Officer Imran Mian in the chair.
Deputy Director of the Department of
Women Affairs of Rangpur Seloara Begum
and District Sports Officer Md Asaduzzaman, children Tahir Ibrar Tahi and
Fairuz Bari Maliha addressed the occasion.
The speakers stressed on ensuring universal rights to education of all
children, including those belonging to the backward social sections,
congenial and friendly atmosphere in the educational institutions for them.
Seloara Begum put emphasis on ensuring universal rights of all children for
their normal growth, education, health care and entertainment.
The chief guest said various programmes are being implemented to ensure
congenial atmosphere and facilities of all children for their education,
health care, food, nutrition, shelter and entertainment as per the UN Charter
for children rights.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha