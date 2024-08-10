Countdown of 10th National Games begins



Countdown of the 10th National Games to be held in the Karnali Province on November 17-24 has begun with 100 days remaining for the mega sports event.

The Karnali province – the of the sports tournament has unveiled a song prepared for the 10th national games event today.

Making public the song, Social Development Minister of the Karnali Province Ghanashyam Bhandari urged the council and all associations related to the sports to make preparation in a way to win the gold medals in the national games.

“The country divided by politics is being integrated through the medium of sports. Efforts are being made to impart a message that the Karnali is competent to that end. In order to accomplish the mega sports event in the stipulated time, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Sports Council would put forth preparations in coordination”.

Minister Bhandari directed the stadium construction company to complete the infrastructure construction work on time. Karnali State Sports Council member-secretary Bish

wamitra Sanjyal said 90 per cent of the stadium’s work has been completed.

“Within 100 days of the 10th National Games, we have to not only complete the infrastructure but also make all preparations for accommodation and transportation,” he said.

Member-Secretary Sanjyal said that 24 sports competitions could be conducted in Karnali, according to which the construction of infrastructure for conducting sports competitions in 10 districts of Karnali is going on in full swing.

The logo and mascot of the competition will be unveiled in a few days. The lyrics of the song was penned by Kshitij Samarpan, music by Santosh Shrestha and vocals by Santosh Shrestha, Durga Pariyar, Krishna Basyal and Dhanmaya Rana.

Source: National News Agency RSS