Dengue patients on rise: DSCC administrator

Administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Dr Sher Ali today acknowledged that number of dengue patients is raising in the city asking all to expedite the anti-mosquito drive.

‘Recently number of dengue patients and subsequent deaths has been increased,’ he said in a coordination meeting of two city corporations at DSCC’s Buriganga Hall.

The DSCC administrator gave instructions to carry out special drive to destroy larva of dengue in the breeding places and adjacent areas.

However, he noted that dengue mortality rate is higher in the outside city corporation areas.

The administrator said all information about regular drive of the city corporations will be delivered to the media and on the corporation website.

Chief Executive Officer of DNCC Mir Khairul Alam and all concerned officials were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha