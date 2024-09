Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police

arrested Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman

from the city’s airport area on Thursday night.

“We arrested Mashiur Rahman in connection with a case filed with New Market

Police Station here last (Thursday) night,” Deputy Commissioner of media and

public relations division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Talebur Rahman

told BSS today.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha